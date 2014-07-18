We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This a great daytime strain. Vibrant green, covered in crystals and smells like some kind of lime-berry soda, really unique. Not super strong but puts you in a good mood and leaves you motivated. 4.5/5.