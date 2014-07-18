ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blackberry Lime Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Lime Haze.

Reviews

31

Avatar for jorgecontreras
Member since 2014
Omg you guyss. This strain is amazingT. I don’t usually like Sativas but man this is tasty! Very euphoric, uplifting and cerebral . Get it get it!
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for gillers08
Member since 2016
Just vaped this sweet smelling bud. Very happy head, a bit euphoric! 👌🏻tasty🍁
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for FishFingers420
Member since 2017
Excellent flavour, smooth smoke and and a rush-filled head high.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
This a great daytime strain. Vibrant green, covered in crystals and smells like some kind of lime-berry soda, really unique. Not super strong but puts you in a good mood and leaves you motivated. 4.5/5.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for SeaDub14
Member since 2015
Excellent! Live resin oil, vaped- sooo tasty. There's a great lime flavor on the exhale. Incredibly functional. Love it. Definite mood-lifter.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for mygreenbic
Member since 2015
My favorite strain, it doesn't give me anxiety.. It helps my chronic spine pain, and it still allows me to think. Only downside is it is very expensive where I procure it.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed