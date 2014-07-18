Blackberry Lime Haze is a 90% sativa cross between Blackberry and Lime Haze that induces high-energy, clear-headed effects. Sweet lime and peppery spice overlay a subtle mix of honey, berry, and floral notes in a show of Blackberry Lime Haze’s rich terpene profile. Functional creativity coupled with a happy mood make this strain conducive to productive afternoons or an active weekend with friends. Blackberry Lime Haze is a potent medicine for a variety of ailments, some of which include depression, headaches, fibromyalgia, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, fatigue, pain, and spasms. Despite its sativa-leaning genetics, Blackberry Lime Haze grows into dense, chunky buds with a heavy coat of crystal trichomes. Though similar to Blackberry Haze, this phenotype leans more toward its Lime Haze parent in appearance and aroma.
