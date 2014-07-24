We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 54%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 33%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%
Reviews
547
MikePhilTheSly
Member since 2020
I would say this berry-scented hybrid strain leans more towards the indica side. Overall, I feel relaxed, physically and mentally. I would also say its potency is medium; rarely got me crazy baked. From the sativa side, I had a few fleeting psychedelic effects only on higher doses, including mild cl...
Honestly one of my favourite indacas. Makes you so relaxed and chill to be around. If you find that some people think your annoying try this shit and youll be the opposite of annoying. And it tastes and smells just like blueberries/ blackberries, not like weed at all.