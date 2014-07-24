ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blackberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry.

Effects

408 people reported 3169 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 33%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

547

Avatar for MikePhilTheSly
Member since 2020
I would say this berry-scented hybrid strain leans more towards the indica side. Overall, I feel relaxed, physically and mentally. I would also say its potency is medium; rarely got me crazy baked. From the sativa side, I had a few fleeting psychedelic effects only on higher doses, including mild cl...
feelings
feelings
FocusedGigglyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Mazxu
Member since 2020
Bomb taste
feelings
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for GasedUpLive
Member since 2020
Honestly one of my favourite indacas. Makes you so relaxed and chill to be around. If you find that some people think your annoying try this shit and youll be the opposite of annoying. And it tastes and smells just like blueberries/ blackberries, not like weed at all.
feelings
feelings
ArousedHungryRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Avatar for urlocalstoner_420
Member since 2019
very nice strain
feelings
feelings
EnergeticHungryRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for RoyceT
Member since 2014
really well grown flower. Myrcene 0.23% Limonene 0.61%
feelings
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Westandrea0
Member since 2018
This strain helps me relax and drift off to sleep. Definitely a night time bud.
feelings
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy