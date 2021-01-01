Loading…

Blackwater OG

Hybrid
Picture of Blackwater OG
stock photo similar to blackwater og
THC 18%CBD Caryophyllene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
grape
top effect
sleepy

Blackwater OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Blackwater OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Blackwater OG effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress

Blackwater OG reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Grape
50% of people taste the flavor grape
Lemon
50% of people taste the flavor lemon
Berry
25% of people taste the flavor berry

Blackwater OG reviews7

Strain spotlight

