Blood Diamond reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blood Diamond.
Blood Diamond effects
Show all
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
1 people reported 8 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth