Blood Diamond is a pure, 100% indica marijuana strain. It's a clone of legendary strain OG Kush, which means this strain is not for new or low tolerance smokers. Blood Diamond's THC level will always be at least 20%, and has been seen on shelves up over 30%. The aroma is very bright citrus with pine notes, sometimes fuel, and good old fashioned skunk. The aromas are pungent and hard to mask. The smoke itself also has plenty of citrus and sweet pine. Blood Diamond nugs are light green, frosty with trichomes and bright orange pistils throughout. Medical marijuana smokers love it for long-lasting, full-body effects. Reviewers on Leafly are big fans of Blood Diamond's relief potential for pain, anxiety and sleeplessness. This meditative, relaxing strain also makes a great companion for movie night. Blood Diamond is one reason why some indica strains get the nickname "in-da-couch."