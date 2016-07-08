ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bloo's Kloos reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bloo's Kloos.

Avatar for Paynz
Member since 2019
Best strain I've had 🔥
Avatar for BirdCall03
Member since 2018
Purchased a gram The Concentrate from a dispensary in Spokane Wa advid user grower/processor for another company I'm more of a Indica dominant smoker so this was a bit out of my normal to go and purchase. 30$ price tag on the strain was a very respectful price for this strain. Has a hint on refreshn...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for AlldaytreyNW
Member since 2017
I was fourtunate enough to try this strain very early in its realease. I was blown away by the weed from the initaial high to the residual effects. Great strain to use for relaxing or for artists it is a great way to get creative juices flowing. Highly reccomended 10/10
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for cookiemonster432
Member since 2016
This is the smoothest high I've ever been on seriously nice body high 💨💨💨🌚🌚🌚 🔥🔥🔥 a must try
Avatar for RykerX
Member since 2016
I typically only smoke sativas because I'm looking for those upbeat and energetic properties to match my lifestyle and workflow. With Bloo's Kloo's not only do you receive an outstanding flavor profile but it also delivers a creative energetic high without having to fight off couch lock or sudden ex...
CreativeEnergeticUplifted