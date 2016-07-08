Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Purchased a gram The Concentrate from a dispensary in Spokane Wa advid user grower/processor for another company I'm more of a Indica dominant smoker so this was a bit out of my normal to go and purchase. 30$ price tag on the strain was a very respectful price for this strain. Has a hint on refreshn...
I was fourtunate enough to try this strain very early in its realease. I was blown away by the weed from the initaial high to the residual effects. Great strain to use for relaxing or for artists it is a great way to get creative juices flowing. Highly reccomended 10/10
I typically only smoke sativas because I'm looking for those upbeat and energetic properties to match my lifestyle and workflow. With Bloo's Kloo's not only do you receive an outstanding flavor profile but it also delivers a creative energetic high without having to fight off couch lock or sudden ex...