A........r
December 21, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
This strain is like a one hit wonder- one hit and I wonder how I’m already high It made me feel so giggly and relaxed and like I was floating, and with how potent it is it was like a dream
c........8
May 25, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Good morning high and tastes just like a blow pop but it’s kind of weak.
G........8
July 23, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Best high I’ve had in a long time!! Highly highly recommend
B........3
May 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Great smoke. Nice flavor, and the high last for a while. I prefer Raw papers but I smoked it in a Russian Cream Backwood and BANG! Highly recommended.
h........8
July 26, 2023
Giggly
Happy
One of the best yet and I need to increase my appetite and this helps 😎
i........o
May 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
i smoked a cart of this and it is a beautiful weed strain. im high off it right now , im vibin to everything going on in my room.
B........b
July 12, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Fire high good flavor great wax consistently