Blowfish F4
stock photo similar to Blowfish F4
Blowfish F4
BFF
Hybrid
write a review
Blowfish F4 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between (G13 X Oregon Funk) X (G13 X Blue Dot). This strain is a phenotype of Blowfish, and 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blowfish F4 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dutch Flowers Seeds, Blowfish F4 features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Blowfish F4 typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Blowfish F4’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blowfish F4, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Blowfish F4Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blowfish F4 products near you
Similar to Blowfish F4 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—