Blue Dot, also known as MGB or Medical Grade Bud, is a sativa-dominant strain originally bred in Sonoma, California by a medical patient. Blue Dot is a genetic blend of Leda Uno, Northern Lights, and Haze . Its resinous buds offer a sweet hashy flavor profile, and can be expected to finish flowering in 9 to 10 weeks.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
