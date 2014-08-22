ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Dot

aka Medical Grade Bud, MGB

Blue Dot, also known as MGB or Medical Grade Bud, is a sativa-dominant strain originally bred in Sonoma, California by a medical patient. Blue Dot is a genetic blend of Leda Uno, Northern Lights, and Haze . Its resinous buds offer a sweet hashy flavor profile, and can be expected to finish flowering in 9 to 10 weeks.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

32 people reported 239 effects
Energetic 75%
Uplifted 65%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 46%
Creative 43%
Stress 46%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Headache 9%
Anxious 3%
Dry eyes 3%
Paranoid 3%

Avatar for K80
Member since 2012
Great day time smoke. Helps with PMS, headaches, back pain & nausea.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for AnnArbor420
Member since 2012
I got this strain from ganjamamas in Ann Arbor. It was so uplifting and energetic, I cleaned my whole house. I would recommend this to anyone who needs a boost in your day.
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for athenamariahm
Member since 2015
Def gives you energy & makes you focused & creative. smells & tastes great as well. one of my faves.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
I have to disagree complete with StormFeather claiming the strain was his/her creating by crossing time wreck with blueberry. I have tried what is labeled & for sale in AZ in shatter form Blue Dot. If it was TW & Blueberry I immediately would've been upset. Those two strains are so played out & I'm...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for bertkauf
Member since 2017
A very enjoyable sativa high that started with good energy and feel good then settled into full relaxation. Strong but not overwhelming; I never felt mentally impaired or blurry and was able to concentrate. When I settled into a chair and gave into the high I became very relaxed, even drowsy. One...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Blue Dot
Strain child
Blowfish
child

