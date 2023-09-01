This strain is special to me. I've been smoking for 30 years and to me this one is what it's all about. One of my top 3 favorites. It's like no other. It's very patient with its effects. A slow massage. it takes about an hour to feel its full effects. A night time strain and when you wake up you feel new. I would recommend it for anxiety, depression and a vacation moment with a significant other. To really respect it's effects I would recommend no drinking or any other schedule drug with this one. It will mess it up...in my opinion it's Mary Jane herself and she's so gentle. Blue Agave is a good name choice...it fits.