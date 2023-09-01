Blue Agave reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Agave.
Blue Agave strain effects
Blue Agave strain flavors
Blue Agave strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Blue Agave reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........l
September 1, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very experienced smoker here. the name alone intrigued me so I bought an eighth and rolled a jay of it. Jesus.... Mary.... and Joseph.... It creeps on slow.... but rest assured.... it will wrap itself around you, (it won't absolutely knock you out) but it will slowly wrap you up like a fuzzy blanket and rock you ever so gently to sleep. I suffer from sleep apnea and this helped me get an amazing night's sleep. Definitely in my top 3 strains.
b........e
October 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is special to me. I've been smoking for 30 years and to me this one is what it's all about. One of my top 3 favorites. It's like no other. It's very patient with its effects. A slow massage. it takes about an hour to feel its full effects. A night time strain and when you wake up you feel new. I would recommend it for anxiety, depression and a vacation moment with a significant other. To really respect it's effects I would recommend no drinking or any other schedule drug with this one. It will mess it up...in my opinion it's Mary Jane herself and she's so gentle. Blue Agave is a good name choice...it fits.
A........0
May 30, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Very calm high a little highly but very in the couch feel tastes earthy and a bit peppery very smooth smoke this review is for the Cookies brand of Blue Agave
c........9
July 29, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Definitely works and tastes as advertised. I loved that cool minty gassy taste.
N........p
September 18, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Found this to be a gentle morning strain that was a lovely transition into breakfast and creative work. Comes on gently and settles into a very nice high. Would recommend.
c........2
August 10, 2023
Giggly
Sleepy
it’s good but makes me very tired and giggly. don’t lay down after smoking if you have plans because you will fall asleep
s........6
April 21, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
“Blue Agave” by Cookies is a Hybrid strain of Blue Cookies x Lemon Cherry Gelato. Leafly has the crosses wrong. I have a Quarter in my hand right now :) Happy 4/20 This is a great strain for evening relaxing to a movie and some munchies, My sac was 24.5% THC with 1.11 CBD. Great taste, killer terpene profile. I will buy it again for sure when its 31% off a Q!
d........n
September 9, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Not Really a Indica Hybred Hits me as More as a Sativa Hybred