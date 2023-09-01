Blue Agave
Blue Agave is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Agave. This strain is a creation of Compound Genetics, a renowned breeder of exotic and potent strains. Blue Agave produces dense and sticky buds with a high THC content of 22% and 1% CBD. This strain has an incredible aroma of orange soda and rich sour gas, with a minty cool rush. Blue Agave is an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a balanced high that is both euphoric and relaxing. Leafly customers tell us Blue Agave effects include happiness, hunger, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Agave when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Compound Genetics, Blue Agave features flavors like citrus, berry, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Blue Agave typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blue Agave is a rare and delicious strain that will make you feel uplifted, calm, and hungry. It is a great option for enjoying a refreshing and flavorful smoke, as well as for making high-quality resin extractions. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Agave, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
