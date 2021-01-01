Buy Blue Angel Cookies near you
Leafly's shopping promise
Here's what to expect when you order online:
These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup
Compare prices on Blue Angel Cookies nugs near you
Blue Angel Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Blue Angel Cookies
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—