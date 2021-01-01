Loading…
Blue Angel Cookies

Picture of Blue Angel Cookies
stock photo similar to blue angel cookies
THC 16%CBD

Blue Angel Cookies effects are mostly calming.

Blue Angel Cookies potency is higher than average.

no flavors reported yet
top effect
relaxed

Blue Angel Cookies is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Blue Angel Cookies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Blue Angel Cookies effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

Blue Angel Cookies reviews2

