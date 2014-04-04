ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Bastard reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Bastard.

Reviews

30

Avatar for Moboom24
Member since 2019
Amazing, if possible get your hands on it. My favorite, for now at least.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for cturne04
Member since 2016
Really stony indica that turns you into a paperweight.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for bonefromda44
Member since 2016
The buds are beautiful... the smell???? .. soooo seductive... tantalizing even... which entrapped me instantly.... the high was slow.. and you won't realized how relaxed you are until you are awakening the next day...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for weXsnappin
Member since 2015
Blue Bastard is a nice indica strain . Got a freshly cured 1/4th a few days back and have been smoking it all weed. Beautiful flowers, lots of trichomes , dark green, nice hairs. Definitely has an inviting smell , a mix of pine and berries . The high is nice and heavy but never got couch lock. A mor...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jasonmonty
Member since 2014
I got some for night time sleep and relax. It's very good at relaxation at night while still being clear headed. Great smoke for night time when not looking to be out cold. My wife likes this one for me still can carry on a with conversation. Very calming but not tired to much.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for slopigyo
Member since 2014
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyTalkative