The buds are beautiful... the smell???? .. soooo seductive... tantalizing even... which entrapped me instantly.... the high was slow.. and you won't realized how relaxed you are until you are awakening the next day...
Blue Bastard is a nice indica strain . Got a freshly cured 1/4th a few days back and have been smoking it all weed. Beautiful flowers, lots of trichomes , dark green, nice hairs. Definitely has an inviting smell , a mix of pine and berries . The high is nice and heavy but never got couch lock. A mor...
I got some for night time sleep and relax. It's very good at relaxation at night while still being clear headed. Great smoke for night time when not looking to be out cold. My wife likes this one for me still can carry on a with conversation. Very calming but not tired to much.