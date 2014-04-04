ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Bastard

The descendant of indicas DJ Short Blueberry and God Bud, in addition to White family lineage, this indica-dominant hybrid is best known for its pungent blueberry aroma. Thanks to its hybrid makeup, the indica physical effects are strong without inducing sedation, making this strain appropriate for day or nighttime use. Best described as relaxing, Blue Bastard may be just the bud to take the edge off.

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
One of the most unique strains on the top shelf... with hints of vanilla, citris, pine, and berry. A Seattle exclusive, this 70/30 indica heavy is just that...heavy. "2x4 strong" as she's been described. Need help sleeping, eating, or just taking it down a few notches? Get yerself a bud of blue bast...
EuphoricHungrySleepy
Avatar for HypeHerbally
Member since 2012
Definitely don't take during the day if you want to be functional at all! I was hazy and not lucid, staring off into space. It was described as a knockout; I wish I had been asleep. GOOD FOR NIGHTTIME.
HungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for Tempest83
Member since 2011
Indica heavy hybrid. Eased my back pain. Felt awake, focused and happy.
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jwire
Member since 2012
Good, heavy, night time indica. Looks, smells, and tastes great. It hit me pretty hard, totally wiping out back pain that had been bothering me. The heavy onset put me off a little, but that blew over pretty fast, then I was just pain free and relaxed. I was at the computer, but did not feel that I ...
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for TommyBud
Member since 2012
This is a very good strain tastes good also especially through the vape!
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Lineage

DJ Short Blueberry
God Bud
