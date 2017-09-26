ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Buddha
  4. Reviews

Blue Buddha reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Buddha.

Reviews

8

Avatar for Ultimate86Man
Member since 2017
Blue Buddha is a very unique high that combines the heavy stone of Romulan with the wild euphoria of LA confidential. It's like Blue Dream for night-time that makes you want to try it's predecessor Purple Buddha.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SatansSpinach
Member since 2017
Excellent head buzz that then settles into a euphoric body stone.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for fatlstonerz
Member since 2017
very enjoyable high, sticky buds with a pungent smell that hits your nose right when u tear the seal off. I smoked 1 bong bowl of this and I was stoned I didnt need to smoke more and I was couchlocked for a good long time .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for weediquette88
Member since 2016
If the strain is grown correctly, it will give off strong aromas of blueberry, cheese, and tea! It also has a very exceptionally smooth taste, and a very pungent Skunky smell! Great for night time, few tokes of this stuff, and you're out for the count.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Blue BuddhaUser uploaded image of Blue BuddhaUser uploaded image of Blue Buddha
Avatar for kushboy13
Member since 2017
Smoked this for the first time and everything that I've read in the description rang oh so true. i was concrete on the couch..couldn't move..and truly forgot about the bullshit from the day. Great strain! If you want a genuine high..Blue Buddha is one of the better ones available. So good that i wok...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for NutMeg2940
Member since 2017
This was a very strong high. Something that does not knock you out from the get go but it does leave you in your head a lot. Rather antisocial. However, dry mouth was definitely a thing. I felt a little more out of control when it came to socializing, I struggled to respond or keep up with conver...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for amandaroy14
Member since 2016
Amazing strain. Takes care of Chronic back pain, migraines, etc, however isn't as sedating as other indicas. One of my current favorites!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for lilkeith48
Member since 2015
crazy purple buds
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed