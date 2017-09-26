Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Buddha.
Reviews
8
Ultimate86Man
Member since 2017
Blue Buddha is a very unique high that combines the heavy stone of Romulan with the wild euphoria of LA confidential. It's like Blue Dream for night-time that makes you want to try it's predecessor Purple Buddha.
very enjoyable high, sticky buds with a pungent smell that hits your nose right when u tear the seal off. I smoked 1 bong bowl of this and I was stoned I didnt need to smoke more and I was couchlocked for a good long time .
If the strain is grown correctly, it will give off strong aromas of blueberry, cheese, and tea! It also has a very exceptionally smooth taste, and a very pungent Skunky smell! Great for night time, few tokes of this stuff, and you're out for the count.
Smoked this for the first time and everything that I've read in the description rang oh so true. i was concrete on the couch..couldn't move..and truly forgot about the bullshit from the day. Great strain! If you want a genuine high..Blue Buddha is one of the better ones available. So good that i wok...
This was a very strong high. Something that does not knock you out from the get go but it does leave you in your head a lot. Rather antisocial.
However, dry mouth was definitely a thing.
I felt a little more out of control when it came to socializing, I struggled to respond or keep up with conver...