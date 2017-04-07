ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Champagne
  4. Reviews

Blue Champagne reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Champagne.

Effects

Show all

46 people reported 347 effects
Happy 67%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 54%
Creative 50%
Relaxed 36%
Anxiety 41%
Stress 39%
Depression 36%
Pain 32%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

61

Avatar for thumper710
Member since 2016
One of the strongest sativa-dominant hybrids I've ever tried, Blue Dream is a classic and the Champagne Kush gives it a balanced tasty smoke. It expands my lungs and I can feel it in my brain fill it up with this nice spicy strong THC feeling Great strain, strong cerebral effects and I usually don'...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Xanadab
Member since 2017
The bud I bought was a bit old and dry but it still got me exceptionally high. Nice job! Definitely sativa dominant. Starts out happy and moves into full blown sativa buzz. I think this would serve patients with depression well if they micro-dose this one. Paranoia level: 2/10.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for prettiehippie
Member since 2017
When I bought this it was labeled as Blueberry Champagne, but I'm assuming it's the same. It's my fav strain I've ever tried so far! Gives an amazing head high, almost psychedelic and makes you feel as if you're floating. A little goes a long way. Amazing!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for peaceluvnessa
Member since 2017
One of my all time favorites!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Rocko324
Member since 2016
Blue Champagne is definitely a night time smoke sesh. I love the smell let alone taste of this bud and I smoke it every night before I go to sleep. Blue Dream being my favorite strain, Blue Champagne is a close second!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BurnSlo
Member since 2017
WHHHHAT! This is Blue Dream's sister from another mister. Fantastic smell it takes you back to the day you smelt Blue Dream. Flowers resemble its twin but covered in more frosting,and with those light pale orange hairs that's classic to the BD trait. Champagne taste battles BD in your mouth. Until y...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for JaeDaVinci
Member since 2016
Very bright and airy high. This one is light enough for wake and bake but can be heavy for a knockout if you smoke enough. No couch lock here I was productive and motived to take on the day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Kaz412
Member since 2016
This is a top tier strain. I love taking a few hits kicking back and playing some Battlefield 1. Good energy and no crazy munchies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted