This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 67%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 54%
Creative 50%
Relaxed 36%
Anxiety 41%
Stress 39%
Depression 36%
Pain 32%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Reviews
61
thumper710
Member since 2016
One of the strongest sativa-dominant hybrids I've ever tried, Blue Dream is a classic and the Champagne Kush gives it a balanced tasty smoke. It expands my lungs and I can feel it in my brain fill it up with this nice spicy strong THC feeling
Great strain, strong cerebral effects and I usually don'...
The bud I bought was a bit old and dry but it still got me exceptionally high. Nice job! Definitely sativa dominant. Starts out happy and moves into full blown sativa buzz. I think this would serve patients with depression well if they micro-dose this one. Paranoia level: 2/10.
When I bought this it was labeled as Blueberry Champagne, but I'm assuming it's the same. It's my fav strain I've ever tried so far! Gives an amazing head high, almost psychedelic and makes you feel as if you're floating. A little goes a long way. Amazing!!
Blue Champagne is definitely a night time smoke sesh. I love the smell let alone taste of this bud and I smoke it every night before I go to sleep. Blue Dream being my favorite strain, Blue Champagne is a close second!
WHHHHAT! This is Blue Dream's sister from another mister. Fantastic smell it takes you back to the day you smelt Blue Dream. Flowers resemble its twin but covered in more frosting,and with those light pale orange hairs that's classic to the BD trait. Champagne taste battles BD in your mouth. Until y...