Hybrid

4.1 64 reviews

Blue Champagne

Blue Champagne

A descendent of the famous Blue Dream and luxurious hybrid Champagne Kush, Blue Champagne is a gem in its own right. A sativa-dominant hybrid, this active strain is optimal for daytime consumption. Blue Dream delivers dreamy cerebral effects that are mellowed out by Champagne Kush, resulting in a combination that regular consumers find suitable for their needs. The flower has a sweet, fruity aroma and a grassy flavor yielding heavy expansion. On the potent but manageable side, Blue Champagne is a definite candidate for your cannabis arsenal.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

46 people reported 347 effects
Happy 67%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 54%
Creative 50%
Relaxed 36%
Anxiety 41%
Stress 39%
Depression 36%
Pain 32%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

64

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Champagne Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blue Champagne

