Blue Cherry Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Cherry Gelato.
Blue Cherry Gelato strain effects
Blue Cherry Gelato strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Blue Cherry Gelato reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
1........g
May 24, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
💧 Limited Drop 💧 My eighth was amazing! This Indica Dominate Hybrid contained 26.01% THC. The mouthwatering smell 👃 & taste 👅 was sweet fruity citrus 🍊 mint. Buds were dark green on the outside with purple on the inside. Yellow golden peach 🍑 fuzz hairs & trichomes covered the buds, beautiful. Chill mellow effects are what I experienced. 😮💨 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 😮💨
m........g
May 19, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
It’s definitely some flight as my brother would say lol but I gotta admit the last batch gave me a headache not a full on headache you know the kind that just sits there but never actually gets there? Other than that this shit is it 🔥
c........2
April 12, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Very relaxing definitely a night time strain if you don’t smoke often
f........3
September 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Wow. I just took one 5 second hit of this strain out of my dispo and at first I thought I barely got high. Waited about 10 minutes and I’m now literally sinking into a world of green. This is some fuckin gas! God damn is this heavy hitter after a bit of time. Creeps up on you and then surprises you when it kicks in.
w........8
January 5, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Taste is insane, straight up tropical pine, pure gas! Felt at total ease but not to the point of wanting to sleep, also a big mood lifter as well helped turn my day around today after some rough life stuff! Top notch! All love!🍒💨
i........m
April 12, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
I purchased an eighth of this incredible bud two days ago, it was top shelf bud at my dispensary and it certainly is. The bud was at 25% thc and the terpenes were 4%, which explains why its aromas are so potent. The bud is so sticky and once it’s grinded the perfume just saturates the room. It is very euphoric and has a light couchlock effect but you’ll still be able to function. It also has a wonderfully pleasant body buzz, it feels like you have weight on your shoulders and it has a pleasant vibrating feeling that started with my arms but at a larger dose it had my entire body vibrating. I don’t in general get the munchies but there are certain strains that do make food an incredible experience and this is one of them. The smell is amazing it’s an interesting mixture of aromas. It has a berry smell to it but blueberry and the cherry aroma are very present along with a slight smell of diesel. I can’t recommend this strain highly enough. Do yourself a favour and pick some of this up when you have the chance.