I purchased an eighth of this incredible bud two days ago, it was top shelf bud at my dispensary and it certainly is. The bud was at 25% thc and the terpenes were 4%, which explains why its aromas are so potent. The bud is so sticky and once it’s grinded the perfume just saturates the room. It is very euphoric and has a light couchlock effect but you’ll still be able to function. It also has a wonderfully pleasant body buzz, it feels like you have weight on your shoulders and it has a pleasant vibrating feeling that started with my arms but at a larger dose it had my entire body vibrating. I don’t in general get the munchies but there are certain strains that do make food an incredible experience and this is one of them. The smell is amazing it’s an interesting mixture of aromas. It has a berry smell to it but blueberry and the cherry aroma are very present along with a slight smell of diesel. I can’t recommend this strain highly enough. Do yourself a favour and pick some of this up when you have the chance.