Blue Cherry Gelato
You know how some strains have names that have nothing to do with the plant’s profile? This isn’t one of those. Blue Cherry Gelato is a new, ice-cool hybrid strain from THC Design, with blue-tinted buds to match. The berry-blasted, dough-laced terps come from a mix of its Blue Nerdz and Lemon Cherry Gelato parent strains that express in limonene, myrcene, and linalool. These also contribute to Blue Cherry Gelato’s soothing, couchlock effects; take a blueberry-flavored load off. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Cherry Gelato strain effects
Blue Cherry Gelato strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Blue Cherry Gelato strain reviews7
1........g
May 24, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
m........g
May 19, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
c........2
April 12, 2024
Happy
Relaxed