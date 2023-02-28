stock photo similar to Blue Dream Pie
SativaTHC 18%CBG 1%
Blue Dream Pie
Blue Dream Pie is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by The Good Tree that combines the euphoria and sweet berry terps of Blue Dream and Key Lime Pie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Dream Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Dream Pie strain effects
Blue Dream Pie strain reviews4
a........0
February 28, 2023
Giggly
Happy
t........1
Today
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy