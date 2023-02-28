stock photo similar to Blue Dream Pie
Sativa THC 18% CBG 1%

Blue Dream Pie

Blue Dream Pie is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by The Good Tree that combines the euphoria and sweet berry terps of Blue Dream and Key Lime Pie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Dream Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blue Dream Pie strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Blue Dream Pie strain flavors

Apple

Berry

Blue Dream Pie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Blue Dream Pie strain reviews

February 28, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
All around wonderful
4 people found this helpful
Today
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Fruity taste, relaxing high
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Blue Dream Pie strain genetics