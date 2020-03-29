We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This stuff is fire! I find it to be pretty tasty, and a good strain to relax to and enjoy some free time. It didn’t make me tired or lazy, but definitely didn’t feel like a sativa. Just a nice smoke after a long day of adulting. I think everyone would find this strain to be enjoyable. A little bit g...