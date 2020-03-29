ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Gelato
  4. Reviews

Blue Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Gelato.

Reviews

6

Avatar for Curlyjack
Member since 2020
Very tasty, terps are lovely on this.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for dalegribble006
Member since 2020
it's not a bad strain it's more of a indica strain that gives you a calm relaxed feeling
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Murman
Member since 2020
When lollipop it makes for a super dense flower. Smell of mint at one point during curing due to the thin mint girl scout cookies strain in it. Very smooth.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for ajwise
Member since 2017
This stuff is fire! I find it to be pretty tasty, and a good strain to relax to and enjoy some free time. It didn’t make me tired or lazy, but definitely didn’t feel like a sativa. Just a nice smoke after a long day of adulting. I think everyone would find this strain to be enjoyable. A little bit g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings