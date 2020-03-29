ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 6 reviews

aka Blue Gelato 41

Bred by Barneys Farm, Blue Gelato is a deliciously sweet strain that crosses DJ Short’s old school Blueberry with GSC and Sherbert. With so many delicious strains at play, Blue Gelato puts out a smooth earthy, citrus, and fruity terpene profile that tastes as good as it smells. As for the high, you can expect to feel lofty and free in a state of euphoric bliss.

 

Strain spotlight

