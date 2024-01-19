Got 3.5 from BeGreen Chattanooga and once you open the bag your hit with a exotic sweet smell I can't explain the smoke is super smooth and has no harshness to it, the flavor is definitely a blueberry mint like flavor as explained above. The nugs them self are very dense hardly any stem sticky and round definitely smaller buds. As for the high it's a sleeper for sure if you have anything to do for the day or have to go to work definitely avoid this one save it for late afternoon and night time.