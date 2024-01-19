stock photo similar to Blue Gummies
Indica

Blue Gummies

Blue Gummies is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown strains. This strain is a creation of Los Exotics, a brand known for producing exotic and potent strains. Blue Gummies is 31.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Blue Gummies effects include relaxationfocus, and calming. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Gummies when dealing with symptoms associated with anxietypain, and stress. Bred by Los Exotics, Blue Gummies features flavors like blueberrymint, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may have some limonene or caryophyllene content. The average price of Blue Gummies typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blue Gummies is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and lime green buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Gummies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blue Gummies strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Happy

Blue Gummies strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Blue Gummies strain reviews5

January 19, 2024
Its a great smoke, it knocks you out like a melatonin gummy, and it has a very relaxing sleepy, tingly high. This strain is definitely not for beginners though, because it will sneak up on you. It also taste pretty good, almost lile lavender and pine with a hint of blueberry. Overall 10/10 Taste 9/10 Effects 10/10
August 1, 2024
Got 3.5 from BeGreen Chattanooga and once you open the bag your hit with a exotic sweet smell I can't explain the smoke is super smooth and has no harshness to it, the flavor is definitely a blueberry mint like flavor as explained above. The nugs them self are very dense hardly any stem sticky and round definitely smaller buds. As for the high it's a sleeper for sure if you have anything to do for the day or have to go to work definitely avoid this one save it for late afternoon and night time.
