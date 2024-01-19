Blue Gummies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Gummies.

Blue Gummies strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Happy

Blue Gummies strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    20% of people say it helps with Insomnia

January 19, 2024
Its a great smoke, it knocks you out like a melatonin gummy, and it has a very relaxing sleepy, tingly high. This strain is definitely not for beginners though, because it will sneak up on you. It also taste pretty good, almost lile lavender and pine with a hint of blueberry. Overall 10/10 Taste 9/10 Effects 10/10
August 1, 2024
Got 3.5 from BeGreen Chattanooga and once you open the bag your hit with a exotic sweet smell I can't explain the smoke is super smooth and has no harshness to it, the flavor is definitely a blueberry mint like flavor as explained above. The nugs them self are very dense hardly any stem sticky and round definitely smaller buds. As for the high it's a sleeper for sure if you have anything to do for the day or have to go to work definitely avoid this one save it for late afternoon and night time.
