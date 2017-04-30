Blue Jay Way by Matrix NV is the hybrid cross of True Blueberry and OG Kush. This fruity combination incorporates the best of Blueberry’s sweet relaxation with OG Kush’s well-known sedation to create a strain that is fun and euphoric while offering medicinal benefits for patients suffering from nausea, restlessness, and chronic pain. It exhibits a bright blueberry aroma with notes of skunk, citrus, and earth.
