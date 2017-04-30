ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Jay Way
  • Leafly flower of Blue Jay Way

Hybrid

Blue Jay Way

Blue Jay Way

Blue Jay Way by Matrix NV is the hybrid cross of True Blueberry and OG Kush. This fruity combination incorporates the best of Blueberry’s sweet relaxation with OG Kush’s well-known sedation to create a strain that is fun and euphoric while offering medicinal benefits for patients suffering from nausea, restlessness, and chronic pain. It exhibits a bright blueberry aroma with notes of skunk, citrus, and earth.   

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for dvmshane
Member since 2016
I like this strain though I've only tried it from Absolute Xtracts vape cartridge. The flavor is fresh and piney. Maybe a little grassy or hoppy too? I think it's smells a little like a fresh hop beer (which I like). I didn't notice any blueberry or sweetness, so I wonder if the genetics are correct...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jonnygang77
Member since 2016
Sense i see noone has made a review on this strain i thought i might help out. This strain is a good cbd strain giving you a full relaxing body high and a tiny head high this is a indica dominant so it does help you sleep but if needed you can get things done consuming it. It has a great blueberry s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for prismaticprimate
Member since 2017
This strain is definitely one for those who suffer from anxiety. Whenever I find myself stuck in a negative headspace, a couple of rips off of the vape will gracefully float me out of it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for cheddarspaetzle
Member since 2017
I have this as a vape cartridge and for me, this is the perfect "dad weed." No anxiety or overly stone-y feeling. Just clean, relaxing, positive head high and great for easing body and headaches. Big fan.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Nthemoment
Member since 2016
Vape this before bed, totally relaxes me and makes me sleepy. Works pretty good, I no longer need to take a Lunesta sleeping pill.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Blue Jay Way

Photos

User uploaded image of Blue Jay Way