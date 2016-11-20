Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Kripple.
Reviews
17
SunshineGurl
Member since 2016
I judge the level of how good my weed is by how drawn in I am to the smoke clouds around me & how detailed they seem to be ... with this one they were very detailed & hard not to notice. But at the same time I am calmly alert & peaceful A++
I love this strain. Maybe it's the difference of personal chemistry, because I don't get the negative comments. It's not a "knock-you-off-your-chair" stone. It's more complex, but kind of lively. I really like to smoke this one when I'm playing my guitar.