Blue Kripple reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Kripple.

Reviews

17

Avatar for SunshineGurl
Member since 2016
I judge the level of how good my weed is by how drawn in I am to the smoke clouds around me &amp; how detailed they seem to be ... with this one they were very detailed &amp; hard not to notice. But at the same time I am calmly alert &amp; peaceful A++
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Daysan
Member since 2018
I suffer from insomnia and tried lots of product claiming to help with sleep. This is the only one so far that does the trick!
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DerkaDerp
Member since 2015
Great for sleep.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Meowkittymeow
Member since 2018
Made me horny.
ArousedEuphoricTingly
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Blue Kripple
Avatar for jualkeen
Member since 2017
This is a really relaxing hybrid but not really a couch lock.This strain is good for sleep but you can also stay awake easily too.It also has a very unique taste.
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for munchmeister
Member since 2018
Heavy body high and pain relief. This strain will give you the best sleep of your life.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Amsterjam
Member since 2014
Nice creamy taste. Good strain.
Avatar for d1819
Member since 2017
I love this strain. Maybe it's the difference of personal chemistry, because I don't get the negative comments. It's not a "knock-you-off-your-chair" stone. It's more complex, but kind of lively. I really like to smoke this one when I'm playing my guitar.
