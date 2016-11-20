ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Kripple is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Dr. Krippling. This strain brings together the relaxing, therapeutic properties of Medicine Man and Blue Rhino, while the influence of Big Bud enhances Blue Kripple with dense, oversized colas and large yields. The calming indica effects cradle you with full-body relaxation and encourage nighttime use for stress, pain, and insomnia.

Avatar for derhop85
Member since 2017
Smooth and mellow earthy flavor. Good full body high the pain just melts away. Great for meditation and sleep. Definitely a couch bud. Noticed some dizziness while moving around. Moderate paranoia.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Daysan
Member since 2018
I suffer from insomnia and tried lots of product claiming to help with sleep. This is the only one so far that does the trick!
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Meowkittymeow
Member since 2018
Made me horny.
ArousedEuphoricTingly
Avatar for SunshineGurl
Member since 2016
I judge the level of how good my weed is by how drawn in I am to the smoke clouds around me & how detailed they seem to be ... with this one they were very detailed & hard not to notice. But at the same time I am calmly alert & peaceful A++
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for jualkeen
Member since 2017
This is a really relaxing hybrid but not really a couch lock.This strain is good for sleep but you can also stay awake easily too.It also has a very unique taste.
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Medicine Man
Blue Rhino
Blue Kripple

