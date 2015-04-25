ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Magic reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Magic.

Juicyfruits
Member since 2017
Euphoric, relaxed and focused.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
PsalmtreeLovesWeed
Member since 2019
God talked to me after I smoked this ina 1g blunt
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Shadownight69
Member since 2018
Its really tasteful, the aroma from flower is translated well into the taste of smoking it. BM is a very good sativa that leaves me inna small fog like tunnel vision focus then tapers out into more relaxation.
Taylorz_
Member since 2019
This...is...my...LOVE! i love this strain. had me very giggly and talkitive but also focused and purly unbothered by anything. the taste was some what woody but almost citrus. like a hint of it. i could also be baised because blue dream is my MUST try strain lol
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Canadab
Member since 2018
First of all, this is a hybrid, not a straight sativa. A bowl or two of this is amazing. Really relaxes you, but you’re able to focus on whatever you’re doing. I was so relaxed I took a nap. Great strain for whatever you need to to
EuphoricFocusedGiggly
ColinZollner
Member since 2018
Good strain, took one or two hits can’t remember exactly but I ended up watching YouTube videos and now am convinced we live in a simulation. Typing this while high
antdro707
Member since 2018
This strain has a berry citrusy smell initially with undertones of skunk. Nice strong Sativa that had my mind racing at first but. Soon that goes away and u feel on the euphoric high that last a good while. I will say this strain gave me the munchies like I ain’t ever had lmao, so I u need somethi...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Jozett
Member since 2018
I haven't smoked bud since 2009 so I thought "oh what the hell, one more time for old times sake". Boy let me tell you, it has been 3 weeks since I bought this potent gem and I STILL can't get more than 2 or 3 tokes before I am just baked to the core. It's a creeping buzz and when it hits it's lik...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed