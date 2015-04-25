We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Its really tasteful, the aroma from flower is translated well into the taste of smoking it. BM is a very good sativa that leaves me inna small fog like tunnel vision focus then tapers out into more relaxation.
This...is...my...LOVE! i love this strain. had me very giggly and talkitive but also focused and purly unbothered by anything. the taste was some what woody but almost citrus. like a hint of it. i could also be baised because blue dream is my MUST try strain lol
First of all, this is a hybrid, not a straight sativa. A bowl or two of this is amazing. Really relaxes you, but you’re able to focus on whatever you’re doing. I was so relaxed I took a nap. Great strain for whatever you need to to
This strain has a berry citrusy smell initially with undertones of skunk. Nice strong Sativa that had my mind racing at first but. Soon that goes away and u feel on the euphoric high that last a good while. I will say this strain gave me the munchies like I ain’t ever had lmao, so I u need somethi...
I haven't smoked bud since 2009 so I thought "oh what the hell, one more time for old times sake". Boy let me tell you, it has been 3 weeks since I bought this potent gem and I STILL can't get more than 2 or 3 tokes before I am just baked to the core. It's a creeping buzz and when it hits it's lik...