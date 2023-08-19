Blue Mints reviews
Blue Mints strain effects
Blue Mints strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
u........l
August 19, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
This strain is one of my favorite flavors of the many “blue” strains I’ve had. The taste is a good blend of everything that’s blue and good think blue dream meets blueberry kush and any other blue with a nice THC boost and a very smooth exhale but don’t be surprised if it hits that cough button. I just had a surgery a week ago that has me in higher than normal pain. This strain definitely adds some needed pain relief and helps with some of the feelings of nausea I get from the prescription meds. Overall it’s a great strain and I’m a seasoned consumer so I can tell you it’ll get you high lol…one 🫶🏽
i........s
June 7, 2024
Focused
Tingly
Uplifted
Great onset, one of my fave social strands! Literally feels like your head is on Sativa and your body is on Indica, would highly recommend!
c........f
September 13, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
I've seen this strqin described as Blue Cookies X Koolato as well as Sinmint X Blue Power. I had this in the form of a concentrate and it was terpy delicious. Had a gassy gelato back note on it, bur a muted kind of blueberry milky white start. Very relaxing, not as pungent or heavy as some other heavy indicas, but super kicked back and happy. Mild body high, great anti-inflamatory, and sensation of pressure behind the eyes upon first exhale.
d........1
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Dry eyes
blue mintz from supply is very nice its got a fruit punch very grape and gassy funk underneath sticky very nice smoke i recommend !