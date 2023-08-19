Blue Mints
aka Blue Mintz
Blue Mints, AKA Blue Mintz, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Cookies and Koolato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blue Mints has a sweet and minty flavor that reminds you of a blue raspberry slushie. It produces frosty and colorful buds with purple and green tones and orange hairs. Blue Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and nausea. Bred by Sin City Seeds, Blue Mints features flavors like berry, cheese, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and fruity aroma. The average price of Blue Mints typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blue Mints is also known as Superboof, a name given by grower Mobile Jay who selected a special variety of this strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Mints strain effects
Blue Mints strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
