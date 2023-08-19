This strain is one of my favorite flavors of the many “blue” strains I’ve had. The taste is a good blend of everything that’s blue and good think blue dream meets blueberry kush and any other blue with a nice THC boost and a very smooth exhale but don’t be surprised if it hits that cough button. I just had a surgery a week ago that has me in higher than normal pain. This strain definitely adds some needed pain relief and helps with some of the feelings of nausea I get from the prescription meds. Overall it’s a great strain and I’m a seasoned consumer so I can tell you it’ll get you high lol…one 🫶🏽