Blue Rocket
Blue Rocket potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Rocket is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apollo 11 and Blueberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blue Rocket is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Eskobar Seeds, the average price of Blue Rocket typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Rocket’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Rocket, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
