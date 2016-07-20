ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Apollo 11 is a potent hybrid cannabis strain with strong cerebral effects that might just have your head feeling like it’s making a moon landing. It’s another strain created by breeders Brothers Grimm and is the half-sister to another heady sativa, Apollo 13. Apollo 11 also has Genius (a Jack Herer phenotype) as a mother, but was crossed with Cinderella 99 to create this uplifting strain. This Apollo shares the family trait of an extremely fast flowering time, usually before 8 weeks. There is some variety among plants, but in general they will stay shorter and develop lots of branches and bud sites. The resinous flowers will have a strong, sharp citrus aroma and a slightly subtler lemon flavor. Effective for treating stress and moderate pain, for a few hours this strain will give you a first-class trip out of this world.

    Avatar for blakebeitzel
    Member since 2014
    I recently bought this bud and I could smell it before I entered the building in which I purchased it. It's an extremely potent strain, maybe one of the best.
    CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for EyeGotUr6
    Member since 2017
    I am writing this review after just smoking an exquisite joint, rolled from the finest Raw papers. After taking the first couple hits off the finely pearled joint, I started to feel the effects. Feeling though as if I was in another realm or dimension I felt like I unlocked parts of my brain I have ...
    EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
    Avatar for jasonb9979
    Member since 2014
    Very heady. Shablam! In your dome! Eases into a nice body high. Great for socializing. Tastes way better than it smells. Smells like a litter box in a bag.
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for Sjburke25
    Member since 2012
    Overwhelming pungent aroma that fills the nasal cavity with a deep sour cheese taste. The first medicinal application whether smoke or vape will immediately take effect starting with the eyes then clearing through the sinuses followed by a warm cerebral sensation, fastly relieving any head pain.
    EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
    Avatar for STICKY
    Member since 2012
    One of our best Sativa dominant strains. Apollo 13 hits you with a burst of energy and relaxes you at the same time. Great for a afternoon pick me up
    EnergeticEuphoric
    Similar strains

    Leafly flower for Super Silver Haze
    Super Silver Haze
    More popular    Leafly flower for Sensi Star
    Sensi Star
    More popular    Leafly flower for Ogre Berry
    Ogre Berry
    More ocimene    Leafly flower for Ogre
    Ogre
    More popular    Leafly flower for Grapefruit
    Grapefruit
    More popular    Leafly flower for Silver Haze
    Silver Haze
    More CBG    Leafly flower for Lamb's Bread
    Lamb's Bread
    More popular    Leafly flower for Apollo 13
    Apollo 13
    More popular
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Cinderella 99
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Jack Herer
    parent
    Strain
    Apollo 11
    First strain child
    Pagoda
    child
    Second strain child
    Trifecta
    child

