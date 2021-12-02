Blue Slush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Slush.

write a review

Blue Slush strain effects

Reported by 59 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Sleepy

Blue Slush strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression

Blue Slush reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 2, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is definitely a heavy hitter. I haven’t smoked since yesterday and I actually just bought this and took a few pulls of my joint and I’m instantly high Staring into the deepness of my mind. Definitely a cerebral feel which I LOVE! The Joint was straight raw paper and extra tasty blueberries which I Also LOVE! Since I bought 3.5g to test it. Im surely going to resupply with that strain! It gives me what I was looking for! Sweet flavors, Not a Harsh Smoke, Cerebral HIGH, With that Duvet Cover Relaxation Over the body. If You Could Get Your Hands On It… Snatch It Up You Wont Be Disappointed. Cheers
15 people found this helpful
January 31, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
It was okay. Gave a moderate high, but it was kind of like a worse Blue Dream. Tastes delicious. Best for new midday to nighttime smokers.
8 people found this helpful
November 15, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
If you are a lover of the fruity seeet tasting strains this is def one to add to the list. Nice mixed berry flavor. Very smooth smoke. Also a great relaxing euphoric high. Get your Netflix and Chill on with this one!
4 people found this helpful
July 1, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
It’s definitely a spacey high for me. I’m vamping the muha disposable. I definitely taste a bit of coconut though unfortunately. Wasn’t expecting that.
2 people found this helpful
July 29, 2021
Heavy hitting Good Gassy taste Blue Slush ⛽️ Couple pulls had me Smackd 🚀🚀🚀⛽️⛽️⛽️🔥🔥🔥
2 people found this helpful
March 31, 2022
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Good high! Don’t have to smoke much to get a good buzz going. Makes you real chill
2 people found this helpful
April 1, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
The smell reminds me of fruity pebbles And the inhale is creamy and berry like The high is like being on a pink or purple cloud . And feeling like you could fall in love any moment This is warm fuzzy weed with hella tingles I did 2 bowls Then I decided to mix it with some blizzard gelato And pack a 4th bowl with white runtz , and biscotti runtz . My leg pain melting away and I fell asleep on my back porch for like an hour 😂😂😂
2 people found this helpful
July 3, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Laughed like a mf , This shit gas .
2 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Slush

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...