Blue Slush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Slush.
Blue Slush strain effects
Blue Slush strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
R........e
December 2, 2021
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
This strain is definitely a heavy hitter. I haven’t smoked since yesterday and I actually just bought this and took a few pulls of my joint and I’m instantly high Staring into the deepness of my mind. Definitely a cerebral feel which I LOVE! The Joint was straight raw paper and extra tasty blueberries which I Also LOVE! Since I bought 3.5g to test it. Im surely going to resupply with that strain! It gives me what I was looking for! Sweet flavors, Not a Harsh Smoke, Cerebral HIGH, With that Duvet Cover Relaxation Over the body. If You Could Get Your Hands On It… Snatch It Up You Wont Be Disappointed. Cheers
z........b
January 31, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
It was okay. Gave a moderate high, but it was kind of like a worse Blue Dream. Tastes delicious. Best for new midday to nighttime smokers.
P........3
November 15, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
If you are a lover of the fruity seeet tasting strains this is def one to add to the list. Nice mixed berry flavor. Very smooth smoke. Also a great relaxing euphoric high. Get your Netflix and Chill on with this one!
h........0
July 1, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
It’s definitely a spacey high for me. I’m vamping the muha disposable. I definitely taste a bit of coconut though unfortunately. Wasn’t expecting that.
M........s
July 29, 2021
Heavy hitting Good Gassy taste Blue Slush ⛽️ Couple pulls had me Smackd 🚀🚀🚀⛽️⛽️⛽️🔥🔥🔥
M........n
March 31, 2022
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Good high! Don’t have to smoke much to get a good buzz going. Makes you real chill
C........3
April 1, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
The smell reminds me of fruity pebbles And the inhale is creamy and berry like The high is like being on a pink or purple cloud . And feeling like you could fall in love any moment This is warm fuzzy weed with hella tingles I did 2 bowls Then I decided to mix it with some blizzard gelato And pack a 4th bowl with white runtz , and biscotti runtz . My leg pain melting away and I fell asleep on my back porch for like an hour 😂😂😂
s........9
July 3, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Laughed like a mf , This shit gas .