Hybrid

Blue Slush

aka Blue Slushee, Blue Slushie

Blue Slush is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Sherbert with Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. This strain produces a heavy head high that leaves you feeling cerebral and relaxed. In large doses, Blue Slush will make you feel sedated and locked to the sofa. In terms of flavor, this strain reportedly tastes like blue raspberry with notes of earthy undertones. The aroma is fruity and sweet. Medical marijuana patients turn to Blue Slush to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and depression. According to growers, this strain flowers into chunky dense nugs with dark purple and green foliage. Blue Slush has an average flowering time of 60 days and is best grown in an indoor environment. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Blue Slush - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blue Slush strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Tingly

Sleepy

Blue Slush strain helps with

  • Anxiety
  • Stress
  • Depression
Blue Slush strain reviews59

December 2, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is definitely a heavy hitter. I haven’t smoked since yesterday and I actually just bought this and took a few pulls of my joint and I’m instantly high Staring into the deepness of my mind. Definitely a cerebral feel which I LOVE! The Joint was straight raw paper and extra tasty blueberries which I Also LOVE! Since I bought 3.5g to test it. Im surely going to resupply with that strain! It gives me what I was looking for! Sweet flavors, Not a Harsh Smoke, Cerebral HIGH, With that Duvet Cover Relaxation Over the body. If You Could Get Your Hands On It… Snatch It Up You Wont Be Disappointed. Cheers
January 31, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
It was okay. Gave a moderate high, but it was kind of like a worse Blue Dream. Tastes delicious. Best for new midday to nighttime smokers.
November 15, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
If you are a lover of the fruity seeet tasting strains this is def one to add to the list. Nice mixed berry flavor. Very smooth smoke. Also a great relaxing euphoric high. Get your Netflix and Chill on with this one!
