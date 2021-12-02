Blue Slush
aka Blue Slushee, Blue Slushie
Blue Slush is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Sherbert with Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. This strain produces a heavy head high that leaves you feeling cerebral and relaxed. In large doses, Blue Slush will make you feel sedated and locked to the sofa. In terms of flavor, this strain reportedly tastes like blue raspberry with notes of earthy undertones. The aroma is fruity and sweet. Medical marijuana patients turn to Blue Slush to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and depression. According to growers, this strain flowers into chunky dense nugs with dark purple and green foliage. Blue Slush has an average flowering time of 60 days and is best grown in an indoor environment. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Blue Slush - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Slush strain effects
Blue Slush strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
