Blue Sunshine

THC 15%CBD Myrcene

Blue Sunshine effects are mostly energizing.

Blue Sunshine potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
berry
top effect
happy

Blue Sunshine is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Blue Sunshine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Blue Sunshine effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Creative
20% of people report feeling creative
Energetic
20% of people report feeling energetic

Blue Sunshine reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Berry
20% of people taste the flavor berry
Blueberry
20% of people taste the flavor blueberry
Butter
20% of people taste the flavor butter

Blue Sunshine reviews5

Blue Sunshine terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Blue Sunshine is myrcene, followed by pinene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Pinene(pine)Caryophyllene(pepper)

Strain spotlight

