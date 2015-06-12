ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Velvet, also known as Blueberry Thai, is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is named for the lush appearance of its plants. Bred by DJ Short, Blue Velvet is a cross between Purple Thai and Afghani. Its long branches bloom with large red-purple buds that take on a sweet fruity and floral aroma. Invigorating euphoria blankets the mind while the body finds light relaxation, and its functional effects make it easy to either explore creativity or socialize with friends. 

Avatar for sarahskasunshine
Member since 2016
Gentle high. If this were foundation, it would be Wet n wild brand... aka no build-able coverage. I can't seem to get high enough with this flower, but... not too bad TBH. Would buy again, but full disclosure; I've never NOT said that.
GigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for rnspeights
Member since 2017
I am a very picky smoker and this is my favorite strain of all time. It heightens your senses, you can hear better and food tastes better. It makes me giggle at everything. The best part is it smells and tastes like blueberry muffins. And its easy to smoke. I can inhale and hold it in until almost n...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for ReeferRyan204
Member since 2016
Took a big ol' rip of this stuff right here and boy I dont lie to you when i say this stuff crazy. I was sitting on the toilet contemplating life and things i did in the past it was so intense. Then continued to sit down and hold onto the toilet for dear life. Left the trap then knocked out in my be...
EuphoricSleepyTingly
Avatar for funkfreaka
Member since 2017
Pretty creative at first. And a bit sleepy at the end. Good hybrid with slightly indica domination. Very funny, makes me laught. Good for night walks, music listening and Sunday chill.
CreativeGigglyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for j4mi
Member since 2015
This strain is positively delish. Yes. "Delish." Never in my life had I used this word until popping open a bottle of this stuff, and now I feel that is the only word that really does it justice. The berry sweet smells and tastes amazing and I love the high. Very chill, no anxiety whatsoever (which ...
Relaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Most popular in