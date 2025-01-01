stock photo similar to Blue Waffles
SativaTHC 27%CBD —
Blue Waffles
Blue Waffles is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King. Blue Waffles is a pairing of Guava Runtz and Moonbow. Blue Waffles is packed with the essence of exotic blueberry and a maple Aftertaste Blue Waffles' primary terpenes are B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene and Limonene.
