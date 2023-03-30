Blue Walker reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Walker.
Blue Walker strain effects
Blue Walker strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........k
March 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
It’s a very motivating strain and seems to act as a muse. I just want to do lots of things after I smoke. I love the taste, it’s very fruity. No craving for eating everything. Most of all it calms racing thoughts.
c........y
April 4, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great high for a while but when it started to come down had a slight headache. Would smoke again but not regularly.
k........n
February 23, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Strain is very good, took a few hits and was ripped and it kinda tastes like fruity pebbles fr
a........0
January 18, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
The first time this strain hits, it blasted me with a state of euphoria then gets me energized. Afterwards I was rewarded once more with a long relaxing high that lasted me many hours. This doesn't make me sleepy or too hungry. Highly recommend this for anyone with anxiety as it helped me.
n........n
August 26, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Distillate cart was so excited for this one to get here it fits my anxiety profile perfect. Been running it for 3 weeks and it’s on the reorder list. I can get sensitive in strains that spikes in areas but this one fits fine. Really easy head high, buzzy to really noticeable head buzz, then rolls shoulders down radiates after it hits harder 10 minutes in good day smoke or end of night puff. Happy with this I like the lemon to pine finish.
W........9
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
This has the perfect sativa lean too it, great daytime/anytime smoke!