Distillate cart was so excited for this one to get here it fits my anxiety profile perfect. Been running it for 3 weeks and it’s on the reorder list. I can get sensitive in strains that spikes in areas but this one fits fine. Really easy head high, buzzy to really noticeable head buzz, then rolls shoulders down radiates after it hits harder 10 minutes in good day smoke or end of night puff. Happy with this I like the lemon to pine finish.