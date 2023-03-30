Blue Walker
aka Blue Sky
Blue Walker is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skywalker and Blue Dream. The effects of Blue Walker are believed to be energizing, uplifting and talkative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Walker, before, let us know and leave a review. Blue Walker has 22% THC and up to 4% CBD. The dominant terpene in this weed strain is terpinolene, creating a blueberry-rich nose with earthy and pine notes that taste smooth and sweet when smoked. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Blue Walker for help mitigating depression and ADHD. The original breeder of Blue Walker is unknown.
Blue Walker strain effects
Blue Walker strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
