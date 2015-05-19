ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Wreck, also called Blueberry Trainwreck, is a hybrid strain primarily led by its sativa influence. A cross between Blueberry and Trainwreck, Blue Wreck’s flavor is a complex mix of sweet berry, sour fruit, and tangy skunk. Its effects are typically described as clear-headed and active, with a burst of calm euphoria that can help you maintain a positive outlook throughout the day.

Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
Happy-go-lucky-i-live-where-she's legal!...Bless all mankind...Legalize the world!...Namaste!...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Irish91
Member since 2011
TOP notch bud. Favorite strain i have smoke in the hybrid category. Genetics are Blue Dream x Trainwreck and it makes for a dream sativa state that leaves you care free and happy :] nice smell amazing looks and taste. To good to be true :D
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for scott2014
Member since 2014
Its a perfect hybrid, the train wreck hits you first like a freight train in the face. The blueberry calmly overcomes your body, into a nice couch lock.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for TokyoXpress
Member since 2016
Definitely a heavy hitter! Smoking it from a piece definitely gives you a shot-like high. It hits with a euphoric high and a mellow burn out. It can keep you active and relaxed which is a perfect combination for socializing or staying in for the day/night. Not the best for night time but it can defi...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for WellHeyThereBud
Member since 2015
Very bitter, pungent berry taste, earthy too. Good high, but it gave me mad munchies and some bad cotton mouth. Would still recommend if you're willing to deal with that.
EuphoricHungryTingly
Blueberry
Trainwreck
Blue Wreck

