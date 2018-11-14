ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Zkittlez reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Zkittlez.

Effects

60 people reported 462 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 56%
Hungry 36%
Sleepy 33%
Euphoric 31%
Depression 35%
Stress 33%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 30%
Lack of appetite 18%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

69

Avatar for HemperorIndica
Member since 2020
This stuff was great! Awesome, deep high that causes extreme relaxation while feeling euphoric. Cartridge form tased like blueberry/grape. I got it from a shop, so I know it was proper.
Avatar for Futurehead21
Member since 2018
This strain is awesome. It’s great for at the end of the day when you want to just chill and relax. It also helps increase appetite.
Avatar for breadmakesyoufat
Member since 2017
Another great zkittlez flavor. I really liked this one, it was great for after work; it also helped to curb my insomnia. It had a very earthy but sweet flavor, but the aroma was almost like a spring floral bouquet.
Avatar for Trb018
Member since 2019
great strain to kick back and watch tv surrounded by snacks
Avatar for BuddhaLungs
Member since 2015
Helped with my stress tremendously, also just put me in a calm state and took my chronic anxiety down a few notches...
Avatar for H0ncho
Member since 2019
Pretty awesome if you’re trying to just get super lit. Definitely wouldn’t use before bed.
Avatar for SpacieTracie
Member since 2019
Fruity nose...sweet on palete. Actually smells like candy.. relaxing and pain was drastically reduced..was able to do something around the house which is not the norm.. I hv AS..RA..Fibromyalgia general anxiety disorder and bipolar 2..hv had 4 spine surgeries and struggled with pain most of my adult...
Avatar for Enmaalmonte1
Member since 2018
