Another great zkittlez flavor. I really liked this one, it was great for after work; it also helped to curb my insomnia. It had a very earthy but sweet flavor, but the aroma was almost like a spring floral bouquet.
Fruity nose...sweet on palete. Actually smells like candy.. relaxing and pain was drastically reduced..was able to do something around the house which is not the norm.. I hv AS..RA..Fibromyalgia general anxiety disorder and bipolar 2..hv had 4 spine surgeries and struggled with pain most of my adult...