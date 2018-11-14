ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Zkittlez
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue Zkittlez

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.7 81 reviews

Blue Zkittlez

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 81 reviews

Blue Zkittlez
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Blue Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of Blue Diamond and Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The physical effects of this strain are mellow and moderately sedating, igniting appetite while weighing on the limbs. Its strong physical effects and uplifting mental high make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

60 people reported 462 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 56%
Hungry 36%
Sleepy 33%
Euphoric 31%
Depression 35%
Stress 33%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 30%
Lack of appetite 18%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

81

more reviews
write a review

Find Blue Zkittlez nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Zkittlez nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Frankenstein
Frankenstein
More sleepyLeafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More popularLeafly flower for Black Domina
Black Domina
More sleepyLeafly flower for Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple
More popularLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More popularLeafly flower for Royal Kush
Royal Kush
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Purple Kush
Purple Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Plushberry
Plushberry
More relaxing
search by similar

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Diamond
parent
Second strain parent
Zkittlez
parent
Strain
Blue Zkittlez

Products with Blue Zkittlez

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Zkittlez nearby.

Good reads

Five Memorable Cannabis Strains, One Unforgettable Weekend
Five Memorable Cannabis Strains, One Unforgettable Weekend
Counting Down the Top 5 Trending Cannabis Strains of 2018
Counting Down the Top 5 Trending Cannabis Strains of 2018