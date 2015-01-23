ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Blueberry Essence
Blueberry Essence reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Essence.

Avatar for ashling84
Member since 2017
One of the better ones for helping lower pain
Relaxed
Avatar for AlucardTheOneAbdInlyTruth
Member since 2016
Almost impossible to get high on this stuff. Don't waste your $.
Avatar for katerkins
Member since 2014
Anyone find this in Illinois?
Avatar for pdxdude
Member since 2016
I have to agree with other reviewers, this is a great strain for those who have weed anxiety or just anxiety period. Slight uplifting, but not nervous with a body buzz and tingle throughout. This is one of my favorite strains for sure. We need more equal CBD/THC strains like this.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for TFrye1187
Member since 2016
I am very new to the cannabis scene. I have multiple health problems and want a more natural approach. When I was 18 I had a VERY bad experience with smoking. Never got the munchies and still do not get the munchies. This strain was recommended to me and I think it was great it helped with my an...
ArousedEuphoricSleepyUplifted
Avatar for bradleynamllit
Member since 2015
I great look and smell. I mixed this into a joint of super sour og. between the two of them I felt a real body high as well as a cerebral high. I went out to a show it maintained a good high for about two hours before hitting the joint again. I will for sure be smoking more of this in the future.
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for portato
Member since 2015
Shoulders and neck immediately relaxed and felt great after two portions. Slept well but not as well as UW Purple or PHD. Felt cooling sensation around shoulders and neck, smiley and happy. Not necessarily tired feeling but had no problem falling asleep. Had to pack 3x (3x .3 grams).
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for rylo18
Member since 2015
if you are prone to anxiety or panic attacks in general or due to high powered strains but still enjoy smoking this stuff is for you. I am a seasoned toker, so I like the heavy indica but my boyfriend isn't, and this stuff was great for him. light taste, light high; cerebral and body, with the high ...
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted