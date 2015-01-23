We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I have to agree with other reviewers, this is a great strain for those who have weed anxiety or just anxiety period. Slight uplifting, but not nervous with a body buzz and tingle throughout. This is one of my favorite strains for sure. We need more equal CBD/THC strains like this.
I am very new to the cannabis scene. I have multiple health problems and want a more natural approach. When I was 18 I had a VERY bad experience with smoking. Never got the munchies and still do not get the munchies. This strain was recommended to me and I think it was great it helped with my an...
I great look and smell. I mixed this into a joint of super sour og. between the two of them I felt a real body high as well as a cerebral high. I went out to a show it maintained a good high for about two hours before hitting the joint again. I will for sure be smoking more of this in the future.
Shoulders and neck immediately relaxed and felt great after two portions. Slept well but not as well as UW Purple or PHD. Felt cooling sensation around shoulders and neck, smiley and happy. Not necessarily tired feeling but had no problem falling asleep. Had to pack 3x (3x .3 grams).
if you are prone to anxiety or panic attacks in general or due to high powered strains but still enjoy smoking this stuff is for you. I am a seasoned toker, so I like the heavy indica but my boyfriend isn't, and this stuff was great for him. light taste, light high; cerebral and body, with the high ...