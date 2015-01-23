ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 21 reviews

Blueberry Essence

Blueberry Essence

Blueberry Essence is a high-CBD cannabis strain bred by Life Gardens in Washington. The undisclosed genetics produce purple buds that come with a mellow, fruity aroma and an earthy aftertaste that entices medical marijuana patients with its ability to combat an array of symptoms and conditions. Blueberry Essence relaxes away pain with a tingly sensation that reverberates throughout your extremities, providing a calming sense of bliss that eventually levels off to help induce sleep.

Reviews

skagod
Member since 2015
This is a great strain for CBD. I was a newbie when I first tried it, and very wary of weed due to a few bad anxiety attack experiences with with the few other strains I tried before. A friend told me CBD would help cure that problem, and man did it ever. If you get anxiety attacks smoking weed, try...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
not-a-stoner
Member since 2015
I am not new to using cannabis but I have always had trouble with anxiety and sleep disturbance when using. Eventually I found strains that produced little anxiety but I still had trouble sleeping. Blueberry Essence is by far the most mellow strain I have ever used. I don't have any anxiety, I can f...
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
USA
Member since 2015
Tried this strain at 13% CBD, 10% THC and it was great. Have used mostly in the evening, CBD effects are superb, definitely will keep my eye out for this stuff.
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
TFrye1187
Member since 2016
I am very new to the cannabis scene. I have multiple health problems and want a more natural approach. When I was 18 I had a VERY bad experience with smoking. Never got the munchies and still do not get the munchies. This strain was recommended to me and I think it was great it helped with my an...
feelings
ArousedEuphoricSleepyUplifted
rylo18
Member since 2015
if you are prone to anxiety or panic attacks in general or due to high powered strains but still enjoy smoking this stuff is for you. I am a seasoned toker, so I like the heavy indica but my boyfriend isn't, and this stuff was great for him. light taste, light high; cerebral and body, with the high ...
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
