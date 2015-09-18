ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blueberry Jack
  4. Reviews

Blueberry Jack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Jack.

Reviews

62

Avatar for Southernwildd
Member since 2019
Extremely tasty flavor. At first smoke I knew that this was the one for me. Smooth and sweet. Head high is going great but my body is so heavy and lazy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for themadhasher
Member since 2018
Provides strong energetic vibes mentally; but body high absolutely halts you from doing anything. VERY NICE
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 33wicked
Member since 2018
Had a really long week at work and couldn’t wait to get home to toke. I was extremely tired, stressed and frustrated! Picked up an oz of Blueberry Jack for an amazing price! Nice buds with a really nice nose. Had two big bowls within seconds of walking in my door. Had an immediate rush of energy and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Blueberry JackUser uploaded image of Blueberry JackUser uploaded image of Blueberry JackUser uploaded image of Blueberry JackUser uploaded image of Blueberry JackUser uploaded image of Blueberry Jack
more
photos
Avatar for atomiclithium
Member since 2018
Good relaxing strain. Doesn't make you too crazy
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappy
Avatar for KCUNIFIED913
Member since 2018
Wow! As a frequent smoker, this strain kicked me right in the giggles. Great head high. Made me feel happy, giggly, and carefree. So depression is a goner. The bud has a great sweet smell and good taste. Love this one!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for CAK5
Member since 2018
Blueberry jack is unique because I feel like you get the best of both worlds with this one. You feel relaxed but productive at the same time. Subtle on both ends so it’s an equal mix that blends almost perfectly. I only gave it 4 stars because it did make me feel spaced out off and on. Definitely re...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lglz
Member since 2017
I discovered him when i look something like the 'jack herer' that i like. Great clear headed influence that give you energy to walk and do what you want with a taste upgrade compared to his father jack
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappy