Had a really long week at work and couldn’t wait to get home to toke. I was extremely tired, stressed and frustrated! Picked up an oz of Blueberry Jack for an amazing price! Nice buds with a really nice nose. Had two big bowls within seconds of walking in my door. Had an immediate rush of energy and...
Wow! As a frequent smoker, this strain kicked me right in the giggles. Great head high. Made me feel happy, giggly, and carefree. So depression is a goner. The bud has a great sweet smell and good taste. Love this one!
Blueberry jack is unique because I feel like you get the best of both worlds with this one. You feel relaxed but productive at the same time. Subtle on both ends so it’s an equal mix that blends almost perfectly. I only gave it 4 stars because it did make me feel spaced out off and on. Definitely re...
I discovered him when i look something like the 'jack herer' that i like.
Great clear headed influence that give you energy to walk and do what you want with a taste upgrade compared to his father jack