Blueberry Jack

Blueberry Jack
A cross of the legendary Jack Herer and DJ Short Blueberry, Blueberry Jack has something special to offer in both flavor and effect. Sweet, candied blueberry flavors come with the inhale while the earthy, piney exhale reminds you of its Jack heritage. A lively buzz typically dominates Blueberry Jack’s effect profile, with just enough physical relaxation to keep you grounded. Blueberry Jack offers an easy escape from stress and bad moods, keeping you positive and motivated throughout the day.

JustinKCHC
Member since 2015
Great sativa dominant strain for indica lovers. Definitely a favorite hybrid. Ups the appetite as well.
Creative Euphoric Happy Hungry Uplifted
blazethenugs
Member since 2015
Jack Herer X DJ Short Blueberry. This is truly one special strain. Blueburrry Jack I got it on with was 20.03%thc, 20.4%CBD. Pretty amazing numbers, rare to have 20%CBD alone, very rare to have +20% on both. Listen, the stank-so-good, irresistible, piney smell of Jack Herer with the fruity berry a...
Aroused Euphoric Happy Relaxed Tingly
doogie.houge
Member since 2014
The cut I got of this, probably had the highest THC content of any cannabis I've ever tried. They call it "Blueberry" Jack, but the emphasis is "Jack" as it has the best traits of that mythical strain. At first glance, it's pure Jack Herer. But closer inspection shows densely packed buds, just satur...
Aroused Creative Energetic Euphoric Happy
samb716
Member since 2016
Bought a gram at AZ Natural Selections of Scottsdale. Incredibly sweet smelling and dark green buds with a piney undertone, very frosty with keef and a dense cone structure. Taste is much more piney than the smell, but still very sweet. High is very heady, incredibly clear and high energy. A nice sa...
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Happy
HIM916
Member since 2016
Bottom line concerning this strain is there is not enough of that classic sativa high for my preferences. May work well for those with social anxiety, because of its clear heady high and not much angst throughout the dosing. I gave this strain 4 stars because of the presentation; one of the best sme...
Focused Happy Relaxed Talkative Uplifted
Lineage

DJ Short Blueberry
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Blueberry Jack

