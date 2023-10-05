Blueberry Mojito reviews
Blueberry Mojito strain effects
Blueberry Mojito strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
j........s
October 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
The dispensary that sold me this strain advertised it as sativa, and it definitely gave me a boost of energy.
c........u
December 14, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is grown and available in Greater Boston, and is one of my favorite strains. The buds are solid, of good size, crystallized, and many colors. They smoke well, are not over dried, and taste and smell fresh. The THC level in MA is running at least 30% or so. It is a premium strain now, and it is hard for dispensaries to keep in stock. Not great for joints...but excellent in bongs, glass pipes, etc. The buds are too fresh and difficult to pull apart to make a nice spliff. That is a great problem to have, but don't buy this if you plan on rolling.
a........8
July 19, 2023
Creative
Energetic
THIS STRAIN SMELLS AMAZING. WOW. The strong blueberry citrus crossed with the lime was so strong it smelled like sprite. 10/10 top of my list i was smacked as shit too
a........c
July 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I really enjoyed this hybrid! A true 50/50! Instant pain relief, mood lift and a very balanced high. I would recommend this strain to anyone
w........1
August 2, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
It was a different feeling.its like a really clean high,hard to explain but very nice .
C........n
June 28, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
I smoked a few bowls of this with my best friend and immediately after the flies in the room started going ham fucking, 10/10 it got the flies horny