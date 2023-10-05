This strain is grown and available in Greater Boston, and is one of my favorite strains. The buds are solid, of good size, crystallized, and many colors. They smoke well, are not over dried, and taste and smell fresh. The THC level in MA is running at least 30% or so. It is a premium strain now, and it is hard for dispensaries to keep in stock. Not great for joints...but excellent in bongs, glass pipes, etc. The buds are too fresh and difficult to pull apart to make a nice spliff. That is a great problem to have, but don't buy this if you plan on rolling.