Blueberry Mojito reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Mojito.

write a review

Blueberry Mojito strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Talkative

Blueberry Mojito strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue

Blueberry Mojito reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
October 5, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
The dispensary that sold me this strain advertised it as sativa, and it definitely gave me a boost of energy.
3 people found this helpful
December 14, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is grown and available in Greater Boston, and is one of my favorite strains. The buds are solid, of good size, crystallized, and many colors. They smoke well, are not over dried, and taste and smell fresh. The THC level in MA is running at least 30% or so. It is a premium strain now, and it is hard for dispensaries to keep in stock. Not great for joints...but excellent in bongs, glass pipes, etc. The buds are too fresh and difficult to pull apart to make a nice spliff. That is a great problem to have, but don't buy this if you plan on rolling.
2 people found this helpful
July 19, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
THIS STRAIN SMELLS AMAZING. WOW. The strong blueberry citrus crossed with the lime was so strong it smelled like sprite. 10/10 top of my list i was smacked as shit too
2 people found this helpful
July 15, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
I really enjoyed this hybrid! A true 50/50! Instant pain relief, mood lift and a very balanced high. I would recommend this strain to anyone
1 person found this helpful
August 2, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
It was a different feeling.its like a really clean high,hard to explain but very nice .
June 28, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I smoked a few bowls of this with my best friend and immediately after the flies in the room started going ham fucking, 10/10 it got the flies horny

Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry Mojito

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...