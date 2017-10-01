ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blueberry Pie is the indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. Each strain in this potent cross has its own claim to fame, but when combined their unique attributes coalesce to form a strain greater than the sum of its parts. The blueberry flavor and mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to the stilted cerebral buzz, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort. 

 

    Avatar for potprincess2000
    Member since 2016
    I'm really surprised more people haven't reviewed this strain! Blue Dream x Girl Scout Cookies couldn't be a more perfect cross. It's super yummy too, leaving a noticeable sugary taste in your mouth.Two strains renowned for their pain reliving effects and euphoric happiness combine to create a power...
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for bleafnmiracles
    Member since 2016
    This strain is exceptional for both medical and recreational use. I personally haven't had many strains where the best of both strains crossed manifests in the new flower, this is the exception. The blue dream portion comes through *amazingly* on this strain. But because of that, I wouldn't recommen...
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
    Avatar for NoDoze27
    Member since 2016
    Good strain for me. Really takes away the stress of the day. I actually feel some pain relief in my shoulder as well. Thanks to Ermont Dispensary in Quincy MA.
    EuphoricHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for msheridan38
    Member since 2017
    Blueberry Pie gave me a feeling of full-body relaxation that i've never experienced with any other strain. Any pain i had was numbed and any worries I had were alleviated, I felt so at peace with my body and thankfully I've only ever smoked this strain right before bed, and it results in the best ni...
    HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Avatar for Gomez9741
    Member since 2016
    This is FIRE all day long . The few times I've seen it , I pick it up. Always happy & relieved of my ailments. You will be happy you tried some.
    CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
    Lineage

    GSC
    Blue Dream
