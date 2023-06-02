Blueberry Scone reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Scone.
Blueberry Scone strain effects
Blueberry Scone strain flavors
Blueberry Scone strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
a........0
June 2, 2023
Giggly
Happy
It wasn’t a strain I would normally smoke during the day because of how tired I got. But it was good to smoke before bed to help me clear my head and fall asleep easier
l........a
July 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I really love this strain. And it’s not cuz it’s the heaviest high or the absolute best tasting bud , but what it does have is a perfect mix for a daily smoke for me. The 👃 is just phenomenal with loud notes of cherry and blueberry jam, with some caramel almost that lingers on the mouth. She ain’t the strongest one as I said, but she hits quick and hard and it’s the most blissful High I’ve had in a while.. complete body relaxation with some euphoria clearheaded :-) happy Bud with dark green nugs with firey orange and red hairs all over. Lovely herb that just has that vibe at least for me ✌🏼
L........0
June 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
this is one of my absolute favorites! always relaxes me, helps calm me and pain before I go to bed. full body high
r........n
August 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Good night time medicine, for me. Depression and anxiety melt away but I still feel sharp. It’s not going to make me pass out or grab my phone during a 2 hour movie at the house. Best way I can personally describe it.
c........B
November 6, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Got me super focused, great day time smoke. But still gave me the munchies on the come down unfortunately. I am extremely prone to getting hungry after smoking no matter the herb
a........5
December 31, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is absolutely amazing! Definitely not for use during the day, but it helps me relax and get right to sleep in the evening! Would definitely recommend and I will be buying again and again!
m........5
August 5, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This was the perfect strain for me. As a medical patient, this helped with pain and relaxed me for quite some time.
J........6
March 15, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
very relaxing. mellow. smooth hitting 👌